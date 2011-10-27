Yahoo, bidders at impasse over nondisclosure

* Progress on a deal has hit a brick wall over NDA -sources
* Consortiums forming, breaking up and reforming -sources
* Board still reviewing whether to sell in whole or pieces
* All eyes on Alibaba, Softbank, Microsoft strategies
By Nadia Damouni and Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, Oct 27 Despite all the rumored interest
in Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O), progress on a deal has hit a brick wall
mainly due to the company's lack of strategy and restrictive
confidentiality agreement, people familiar with the situation
said.
Most of the private equity firms and strategic buyers
considering a bid for the Internet giant have still not looked at
the financial documents Yahoo began circulating two weeks ago
because the confidentiality agreement, once signed, restricts
their ability to form consortiums, these people said.
"It's a stalemate," said one source familiar with the process,
referring to the standoff taking place between Yahoo and its
suitors.
According to the sources, private equity buyers are holding
off on signing the agreement because they want to explore
potential partnerships before committing to the nondisclosure.
Bidders also want to first figure out the plans of Alibaba and
Softbank Corp (9984.T) -- Yahoo's joint venture partners in Asia
-- as well as Microsoft (MSFT.O), which is participating in deal
discussions in part to protect its interest in a 10-year Internet
search partnership it struck with Yahoo in 2009.
"Private equity firms are not signing up; they want to wait
and see what the structure looks like that Jack Ma and Masayoshi
Son put together," said a second person close to the situation,
referring to the Alibaba and Softbank founders.
"Everyone is also waiting for what the independent directors
want, either to sell as a whole or in pieces," this person said.
It is also seen as a half-hearted auction, with various Yahoo
board members having differing views on whether to sell the
company at all, said two sources close to the process.
Yahoo said the board "is conducting a comprehensive strategic
review" to return Yahoo to growth and will "take the time it needs
to select the best approach" for the company and the shareholders.
It declined to elaborate.
Yahoo advisers Goldman Sachs and Allen & Co informed
interested parties last week of a "no cross talk" provision, which
is part of a nondisclosure agreement that they have to sign to
gain access to sensitive financial information about the company.
Among the parties interested in Yahoo are Silver Lake, TPG
Capital, Bain Capital, Blackstone (BX.N), Kohlberg Kravis Roberts
(KKR.N), Providence Equity Partners, Hellman & Friedman, Carlyle
Group, and Russian technology investment firm DST Global,
according to several people familiar with the matter.
Google Inc (GOOG.O) is also taking part in the
still-developing discussions surrounding Yahoo, two sources
added.
A deal for Yahoo, which has a market value of more than $20
billion, would be both rich and complicated. Given the poor credit
markets, a club deal involving two or more private equity firms
and cash from a strategic player such as Microsoft is seen as
necessary to finance a deal, sources said.
"Consortiums are forming and breaking up and then reforming,"
a third source close to the situation said. "It's a very fluid
situation. It's moving around and everybody is trying to figure
out what the right way to maximize value out of the structure is
here."
EVERYTHING RUNS THROUGH ALIBABA
Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant in which Yahoo has a 40
percent stake, has publicly expressed interest in buying all or
part of Yahoo.
Since its 40 percent stake in Alibaba represents a substantial
part of Yahoo's value, the Chinese e-commerce giant is an
essential player in any deal. As a result, Alibaba is expected to
start fielding inquiries from private equity firms that have
reached out to the company about its interest in partnering,
according to the people familiar with the matter.
If Yahoo elects to sell its 40 percent stake to a third party,
Alibaba has the right of first refusal to buy it back with the
same terms offered to the outside party.
That same condition applies to Yahoo's 35 percent stake in
Yahoo Japan, its joint venture with Softbank.
The right of first refusal means buyout firms must woo Yahoo's
joint venture partners in Asia before they can do anything with
Yahoo.
There is a big value disconnect between Yahoo's Asian and U.S.
operations, and the challenging part of a deal is figuring out how
to separate these businesses and unlock value without incurring
heavy taxes, said people familiar with the situation said.
For instance, one Wall Street analyst recently valued Yahoo at
just over $20 billion, with its core search and display
advertising business worth $7.7 billion, its Asian assets worth
$9.2 billion, plus $3.2 billion in cash.
For its part, Yahoo's independent directors have yet to decide
whether to sell the company at all, or if it should sell it as a
whole or in pieces. Moreover, former Yahoo CEO and founder Jerry
Yang is interested in taking the company private himself with the
backing of private equity, people familiar with the situation have
said. [ID:nN1E79805M]
Speaking at an industry event last week, Alibaba CEO Jack Ma
reiterated his interest in buying Yahoo.
"We keep our strong interest on Yahoo," Ma said at an
AllThingsD event in Hong Kong last week. "We are waiting for the
Yahoo board, and especially their independent directors, to tell
us what exactly they want to do."
Asked if Alibaba would be heavily involved in any deals
involving Yahoo, Ma said: "Definitely, we are the main driving
force. And we want to be the main driving force, and we want to do
this thing as a partner-like thing."
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni and Soyoung Kim; Editing by Peter
Lauria, Phil Berlowitz)