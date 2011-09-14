UPDATE 3-Third Point appeals to Yahoo founder Yang for change

* Yahoo shareholder held conversation with Bostock, Yang
* Third Point said Bostock "not likely" to resign
* Appeals to founder for leadership change
* Yahoo declines to comment
By Alexei Oreskovic and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Sept 14 Hedge fund
manager Daniel Loeb stepped up his attack on Yahoo Inc's
(YHOO.O) board of directors on Wednesday, two days after
appealing to Yahoo's co-founder to dump several directors.
Loeb, who owns roughly 5 percent of Yahoo through his Third
Point Point LLC fund, blasted Yahoo's board for letting the
Internet pioneer stagnate at a time when Web companies such as
Google and Facebook have thrived.
The company has "the same crappy interface" and the "same
stupid logo" it has had for years, Loeb told attendees at the
Delivering Alpha conference sponsored by CNBC and Institutional
Investor.
"You wonder what these guys have been doing with 14,000
employees," Loeb said. "They need to go back to basics to get
into sexy areas on the net," he added.
Loeb's comments came on the same day as Yahoo's board
convened for an all-day meeting to discuss a variety of options
for the company.
Earlier this month Yahoo's board abruptly fired Chief
Executive Carol Bartz, who had more than a year left on her
four-year contract. [ID:nN1E78521O]
Yahoo has gone from being one of the hottest Internet
companies a decade ago to one mired in challenges for the last
several years as it tries to hang on to its share of online
advertising revenue, which is being siphoned away by larger and
more nimble rivals such as Google (GOOG.O) and Facebook.
Loeb's comments followed a testy one-hour phone call with
Yahoo's board of directors on Monday, in which the hedge fund
investor berated Yahoo Chairman Roy Bostock, according to a
person close to the situation.
At one point during the call, Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang
asked Loeb if he had any specific suggestions for the company.
"He said I have a lot of ideas, but I'm not going to get
into specifics. And then he started throwing bombs," according
to the person.
"He said Roy's an idiot, he's a fool. He was really
abrasive."
In an regulatory filing on Wednesday, Loeb recounted his
version of the phone call through a letter he sent to Yahoo's
Yang.
During the phone call Bostock did not "acknowledge any
responsibility" for the company's problems and said that he was
"not likely" to step down from the board, Loeb said in a filing
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Bostock then
hung up on Loeb, according to the filing.
"As a founder and major shareholder of the company, the
abysmal record of the current leadership must be heart-rending
to you personally, as well as damaging to your net worth. We
urge you to do the right thing for all Yahoo shareholders and
push for desperately-needed leadership change," Loeb wrote to
Yang.
Yahoo declined to comment on Loeb's SEC filing.
Yahoo, Microsoft (MSFT.O) and AOL AOL.N are reportedly
teaming up to form an ad partnership, selling each others'
inventory in order to shore up their position against Google,
according to AllThingsD.
Yahoo's share of the U.S. online display market is expected
to decline to 13.1 percent this year from 14.4 percent in 2010,
according to research firm eMarketer. Along with Microsoft and
AOL, the estimated combined share is about 22 percent.
Meanwhile, Google's share of the online display market --
representing big splashy ads that appear on web pages -- is
growing and is forecast to reach 9.3 percent this year, up from
8.6 percent in 2010.
By 2012, eMarketer estimates that Google and Yahoo will be
in a "dead head" for online display ad share.
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Saba; Editing by Derek
Caney, Tim Dobbyn and Steve Orlofsky)