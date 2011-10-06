Yahoo likely to shed Yahoo Japan stake -FT

Oct 6 Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) is likely to sell its
35 percent stake in Yahoo Japan (4689.T) ahead of the
conclusion of its broader strategic review, possibly within
weeks, the Financial Times reported.
Yahoo's stake in the Japanese business is seen as an asset
the company could dispose of relatively quickly, simplifying
its strategic alternatives, the FT reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
A deal to sell its stake in Yahoo Japan -- which Yahoo owns
along with Japanese mobile company Softbank (9984.T) -- could
facilitate a sale of the rest of the company, the FT said.
The newspaper said Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Allen & Co are
advising Yahoo in considering its overall options while other
advisers, including UBS, are exploring how the company could
sell its stake in Yahoo Japan.
However, the paper said that such a deal could yet prove
impossible.
The FT also said Yahoo was unlikely to spin off its Yahoo
Japan stake to U.S. investors -- an option the company had
explored earlier this year -- as initial discussions with the
Internal Revenue Service were not encouraging.
Yahoo could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Gary
Hill)