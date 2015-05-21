SoftBank President Arora to replace Son as Yahoo Japan chairman

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
TOKYO May 21 Yahoo Japan Corp said on Thursday that SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son would step down as its chairman in June, to be succeeded by SoftBank President Nikesh Arora.
Son will stay on as a director at Yahoo Japan, in which SoftBank owns a stake of about 36 percent.
"Nikesh Arora brings with him a broad global perspective as well as extensive knowledge of Internet businesses," Yahoo Japan said in a statement.
SoftBank this month appointed Arora, a former Google executive, as president, and named him as a potential successor to Son, the billionaire founder of the telecoms conglomerate. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.