Yahoo acquires mobile app created by former employees

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20 Yahoo Inc
acquired a small mobile start-up company that was founded by
former employees of the struggling Web portal two years ago.
Yahoo did not disclose the price of its deal to acquire
Jybe, which developed a mobile app that recommends movies, books
and restaurants based on data contained in social networks.
Yahoo said it would shut down the Jybe service, while five
Jybe engineers and data scientists, all ex-Yahoo staffers, would
focus on Yahoo's efforts to bolster its product line-up.
Since Marissa Mayer became Yahoo chief executive in July she
has made several small, so-called acqui-hires, similar to the
Jybe deal, that have brought small teams of software engineers
focused on mobile products to Yahoo. Wednesday's deal comes amid
media reports that Yahoo is also in talks to acquire a
controlling stake in video website Dailymotion from France
Telecom-Orange, which would represent Mayer's biggest deal to
date.
Shares of Yahoo were off 15 cents at $22.02 in midday
trading on Wednesday.