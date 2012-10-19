版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五 16:08 BJT

Yahoo to pull out of South Korean market-report

SEOUL Oct 19 Yahoo Inc's South Korean operation has decided to pull out of the country and end its local Internet portal service in December, Yonhap news agency reported.

"Yahoo has faced several challenges in the past couple of years and decided to pull out of the (Korean) business to put more resources on global business and become more powerful and successful," the agency quoted Yahoo as saying in a statement.

Yahoo Korea was not immediately reachable to confirm.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐