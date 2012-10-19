Yahoo to pull out of South Korean market-report

BRIEF-Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire an unit of Vention Medical
* Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire advanced technologies business of Vention Medical
SEOUL Oct 19 Yahoo Inc's South Korean operation has decided to pull out of the country and end its local Internet portal service in December, Yonhap news agency reported.
"Yahoo has faced several challenges in the past couple of years and decided to pull out of the (Korean) business to put more resources on global business and become more powerful and successful," the agency quoted Yahoo as saying in a statement.
Yahoo Korea was not immediately reachable to confirm.
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
* Community health systems, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and 2017 guidance