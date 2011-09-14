Third Point's Loeb calls Yahoo board "clowns"

* Calls board members "clowns"
* Says no one wants to work with them
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Hedge fund manager Daniel
Loeb took another swing at Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) on Wednesday,
saying the company's stock price is worth more and that it is
high time to overhaul with management and the board.
Loeb, who owns roughly 5 percent of Yahoo through his Third
Point Point LLC fund, said the company has "the same crappy
interface" and the "same stupid logo" it has had for years.
"You wonder what these guys have been doing with 14,000
employees," Loeb said at the Delivering Alpha conference
sponsored by CNBC and Institutional Investor. "They need to go
back to basics to get into sexy areas on the net," he added.
And the way to get there is to clean house, Loeb said.
Third Point's call for ousting members of Yahoo's board
follows the firing of Chief Executive Carol Bartz last week.
[ID:nN1E78521O]
Known for the blunt language he uses with management, Loeb
declared that no wants to work "with these clowns on the
board."
Earlier this week, Yahoo's board chairman Roy Bostock hung
up the phone on Loeb. Loeb then wrote to Yahoo co-founder Jerry
Yang trying to enlist him in overhauling the board and
management. [ID:nS1E78D0MA]
"We were going to call for the ouster of the CEO but after
she was fired we went down the list and said 'Who hired
Carol'?" Loeb said, explaining his interest in removing
Bostock.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Katya Wachtel; Editing
by Tim Dobbyn)