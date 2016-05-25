AT&T bids for Yahoo's internet business - Bloomberg

Petrobras says raises $4 billion in bond issue
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday that it had raised $4 billion in an international issue of bonds maturing in 2022 and 2017.
May 25 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, has made a bid for Yahoo Inc's internet business, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
AT&T had previously decided against making an offer, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg in April.
Digital advertising company YP Holdings LLC, which is backed by AT&T, is no longer pursuing a bid, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
Yahoo and AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reuters, citing sources, reported on April 29 that Yahoo had shortlisted close to 10 bidders in an auction for its internet business, including Verizon Communications Inc, the biggest U.S. wireless carrier. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday that it had raised $4 billion in an international issue of bonds maturing in 2022 and 2017.
* One Gas Inc says increased quarterly dividend by 7 cents per share to 42 cents per share
* Prescott Group Capital Management LLC reports 10.3 percent passive stake in Adeptus Health Inc as of December 31 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2k29UDD) Further company coverage: