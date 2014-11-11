Yahoo buys video ad service BrightRoll for $640 mln

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 11 Yahoo Inc will
pay about $640 million for automated advertising service
BrightRoll, beefing up its ability to sell video ads in
real-time to marketers.
The acquisition sustains Chief Executive Officer Marissa
Mayer's acquisition spree and sharpens the company's focus on
video ads, which it hopes can offset declining Internet ad
prices and decelerating growth.
Buying BrightRoll, which is profitable and expected to have
revenues of more than $100 million this year, will make Yahoo's
video advertising platform the largest in the United States, the
company said in a statement on Tuesday.
(Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Alan Crosby)