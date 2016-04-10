Daily Mail parent in talks with private equity for Yahoo bid -WSJ

April 10 The parent company of the British
newspaper, the Daily Mail, is in talks with several private
equity firms about a possible bid for Yahoo Inc, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
Daily Mail & General Trust PLC's potential bid
could take one of two forms, according to the report, citing
people familiar with the matter. In one scenario, a
private-equity partner would acquire Yahoo's core web business,
with the Mail taking over the news and media properties.
In the other scenario, the private-equity firm would acquire
Yahoo's core web business and merge its media and news
properties with the Mail's online operations. The merged units
would form a new company that would be run by the Mail and give
a larger equity stake to the Mail's parent company than under
the first scenario, according to the Wall Street Journal report.
Bids for Yahoo are due on April 18.
Time Inc is also considering partnering with a
private equity firm on a bid for Yahoo's core Internet assets,
Reuters reported earlier this month.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Peter Cooney)