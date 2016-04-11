UPDATE 2-Daily Mail parent in talks with private equity for Yahoo bid

* Daily Mail would use Yahoo assets to increase U.S. reach
* Wants to boost digital revenues as newspaper income
shrinks
* Bids for Yahoo are due on April 18
(Adds details on Mail websites)
By Sarah Young
LONDON, April 11 Britain's Daily Mail is in
talks with potential partners to mount a joint bid for Yahoo's
internet assets, as it seeks to drive up advertising
income from its globally popular websites to counter shrinking
print revenue.
The newspaper's parent company, the Daily Mail & General
Trust, said on Monday it was in early-stage
discussions, confirming a Wall Street Journal report that it had
approached private equity buyers to team up.
"We have been in discussions with a number of parties who
are potential bidders," a spokeswoman said in an emailed
statement, declining to name the private equity firms or give
any financial details.
But the group could face tough competition to get its hands
on the assets of the troubled U.S. internet pioneer.
Several private equity firms are weighing offers, while Time
Inc is considering teaming up with a partner for a bid,
sources have told Reuters. Telecoms giant Verizon, which
owns AOL, is also reportedly interested.
The Mail's celebrity-focused websites, DailyMail.com and
MailOnline, are among the world's most popular in the English
language. Laden with snaps of Britain's royal family and selfies
of reality television stars, they attract a total of 14 million
visitors a day.
But the company needs to extract more revenue from online as
advertising sales from the right-leaning Daily Mail newspaper
shrink fast. Print pushed total advertising revenues down 12
percent in the four weeks from Dec. 27, year-on-year.
U.S. EARNINGS
Revenue from the websites, 73 million pounds ($104 million)
in the last financial year, represent a tenth of the group's
consumer media revenue.
Buying Yahoo's assets - which include a search engine and
email, news and sports services - would boost its online reach
and digital ad revenues.
Liberum analyst Ian Whittaker said a deal would particularly
help the newspaper group increase earnings in the United States.
"The U.S. has been the main driver of digital growth for
Daily Mail & General Trust, whilst traffic has grown well they
haven't quite monetised this traffic as successfully as they
would have liked," Whittaker said.
The plans come ahead of management change at Daily Mail &
General Trust, which also operates business publishing and
events units.
Chief Executive Martin Morgan, who oversaw the rise of the
Mail websites to help turn the publisher into a global brand, is
due to step down by the end of the year, after eight years in
the top job.
Bids for Yahoo are due on April 18.
Blackstone Group LP, KKR & Co LP, TPG Capital
LP, Apax Partners LLP, Warburg Pincus LLC, Bain Capital LLC and
Hellman & Friedman LLC, are among the private equity firms
weighing bids, sources have told Reuters.
($1 = 0.7044 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Jessica Toonkel and Eric Auchard;
Editing by Peter Cooney, Giles Elgood and Pravin Char)