Yahoo sets April 11 deadline for preliminary bids -WSJ

March 28 Yahoo Inc has set an April 11
deadline to submit preliminary bids for its web business and
Asian assets, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing
sources.
Yahoo asked bidders details regarding financing, conditions
or approvals that would have to be met on their end, and what
key assumptions they would be making by deciding to move forward
with a deal, the Journal said, citing a letter sent to possible
bidders. (on.wsj.com/1VQGCDh)
A deadline for preliminary bids in April could mean that
Yahoo could close a deal by June or July, the Journal said.
Yahoo could not be immediately reached for a comment outside
regular business hours.
The faded Internet pioneer launched an auction of its core
business in February after it shelved plans to spin off its
stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
.
Activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP, which owns about 1.7
percent of Yahoo, launched a proxy fight last week in an attempt
to overthrow the entire board of Yahoo.
Telecommunications company Verizon Communications Inc
and publisher Time Inc are among companies
expected to bid for Yahoo's core business, while some private
equity firms are expected to team up to make offers.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)