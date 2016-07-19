Verizon among leading bidders for Yahoo's core business-Bloomberg

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Leading bidders for Yahoo Inc's core business are Verizon Communications Inc, Quicken Loans Inc founder Dan Gilbert and Vector Capital Management, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Yahoo, which is in the process of auctioning off its search and advertising business, said on Monday its board had made "great progress on strategic alternatives" but did not comment further on the auction process.
The company also reported quarterly earnings that fell short of Wall Street expectations in what may be its last financial report before it sells its core business.
Yahoo declined to comment on the article. (bloom.bg/29KKORC) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.