Microsoft has told potential Yahoo bidders it might back bids - Recode

March 24 Microsoft Corp executives have
held meetings with equity firms that are considering bids for
Yahoo Inc and told them that Microsoft might be willing
to offer "significant financing" for their efforts, Recode
reported on Thursday.
Microsoft has not made any commitments so far to any
investors, and any discussions now are exploratory, Recode
reported, citing unidentified sources. (on.recode.net/1VLclWb)
Microsoft and Yahoo could not immediately be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)