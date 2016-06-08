Yahoo hires investment bank to sell about 3,000 patents -WSJ

June 7 Yahoo Inc has hired boutique
investment bank Black Stone IP LLC to sell about 3,000 of the
internet company's patents, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
The company has sent letters to a number of potential buyers
for the patents, which date back to when the company was founded
in 1996 and also include its original search technology, the
report said. (on.wsj.com/1OcxDLr)
The deadline for bids for the patents has been set for
mid-June by Yahoo, according to the Wall Street Journal.
In March, Yahoo said it would explore the sale of $1 billion
to $3 billion of patents, property and "non-core assets".
Yahoo and Black Stone IP were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane
Craft)