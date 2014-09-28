Yahoo-AOL merger proposal: recipe for revival, or stagnation?

| Sept 28
Sept 28 A proposed merger of Internet pioneers
AOL Inc and Yahoo Inc could create a nimbler
player in Web video, but strong growth, the measure of success
in Silicon Valley, would remain elusive.
Investors are revisiting one of the most speculated Internet
combinations, after activist investor Starboard on Friday
pressured Yahoo to merge with AOL.
A pairing could help the companies compete in their core
advertising business. But even combined, they would remain but a
shadow of the Internet powerhouses they once were, analysts and
advertising experts said.
Cost cutting after a merger would generate plenty of
savings, some $1 billion, according to Starboard's analysis.
Accelerating business growth would be harder.
"Neither company is a leader in ad dollars, and other than
cost savings, there is little to gain by combining them," said
Erik Gordon, a professor at the Ross School of Business at the
University of Michigan.
DOING THE MANAGEMENT SHUFFLE
A merger would suck up a lot of management time as the
companies integrate staff and systems. In the meantime, the
combined company could fall even further behind the competition,
said Gordon.
"You've saved costs and you've become a more efficient
slow-growth company," he said.
In mobile, a high-growth area in which Yahoo and AOL have
both been playing catch-up, joining forces would create little
apparent benefit, analysts said.
Yahoo and AOL have a meek and decreasing share of the
digital ad market, according to data from research firm
eMarketer. Google Inc is expected to command more than
a third of the world's $140 billion digital advertising spending
this year, with No. 2 Facebook Inc grabbing about 8
percent. AOL's share is less than 1 percent and Yahoo's is 2.5
percent, both down from 2013.
SOME BENEFITS
Still, analysts and advertising experts think a tie-up would
help when it comes to video programming and newer, automated
ways of buying advertising.
Last year AOL made its biggest acquisition under CEO Tim
Armstrong when it bought an electronic video advertising
platform Adap.tv for $405 million. That technology could fit
well with Yahoo's recent efforts to deliver more online video
programming, such as videos about technology and fashion, along
with old episodes of the Saturday Night Live television program.
Both companies could benefit from combined content and
audience, said Amy Dickerson, vice president, director of
digital at Spark, a media agency owned by Publicis.
Pairing up would make Yahoo and AOL a strong No. 3 player in
the display advertising market, behind Google and Facebook, said
Pivotal Research Group analyst Brian Wieser.
SIZE MATTERS
"The reason why Facebook's size and Google's size matters
and helps them so much is that they are a one-stop shop for so
many advertisers," said Wieser.
AOL's heavy investment in programmatic advertising that
allows marketers to automate the buying and selling of ads is
another asset that would help Yahoo.
AOL has been reaping the benefits. Last quarter, advertising
revenue, almost 75 percent of AOL overall revenue, jumped 20
percent in large part to its programmatic efforts and Adap.tv
acquisition.
Additionally, AOL ad pricing, meaning what it gets for each
ad, is growing while Yahoo's is shrinking, noted JMP Securities
analyst Ronald Josey.
"AOL is specifically doing better in their core business and
Yahoo has room for improvement for sure," he said.
Combining two online services is not a sure bet. Yahoo and
Microsoft Corp voiced similar logic when they struck a
Web search deal in 2009.
With Microsoft technology powering searches and search
advertising for both companies, the partners hoped to mount a
more competitive challenge to Google, the world's No. 1 search
engine.
But the boost in search advertising prices has failed to
materialize so far, and Yahoo has tried to slow the roll out of
Microsoft technology on its websites in certain countries.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York and Alexei Oreskovic in
San Francisco; Editing by David Gregorio)