UPDATE 5-Time Inc explores bid for Yahoo's core business -source

(Adds detail on valuation, background on Yahoo business)
By Jessica Toonkel and Sai Sachin R
Feb 23 Time Inc, publisher of Sports
Illustrated, People and Time magazines, has been exploring a bid
to acquire Yahoo Inc's core Internet business for
several weeks, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters
on Tuesday.
Time Inc has been reaching out to bankers on pursuing a deal
with Yahoo, according to the source, who wished to remain
anonymous, not being permitted to speak to media.
Time Inc, which has seen print advertising dollars dry up in
recent quarters, has been trying to boost its digital presence
through acquisitions of online properties, saying this month it
would buy social networking pioneer MySpace.
Verizon Communications Inc, which owns Internet
pioneer AOL, has expressed interest in Yahoo's core business,
which includes Mail, its news and sports sites and advertising
technology.
Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey have valued the core
business at $6 billion to $8 billion.
It is unclear if the company has retained an investment bank
as financial advisor on the potential bid. Yahoo officially
launched the sale of its core business on Friday.
Time Inc could pursue a Reverse Morris Trust transaction
with Yahoo, a tax-free deal in which one company merges with a
spun-off unit, Bloomberg reported earlier on Tuesday. Yahoo
Chief Executive Marissa Mayer would not be part of the company
under such a deal, Bloomberg reported, citing one of its
sources.
Time Inc has heard a presentation from Citigroup Inc
bankers on pursuing a deal with Yahoo, the Bloomberg report
said, adding that Time had not retained Citigroup. (bloom.bg/1mUM7lQ)
Time Inc and Yahoo declined to comment on the report while
Citigroup could not immediately be reached for comment.
Earlier this month, the magazine publisher reported a
bigger-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter profit, hobbled by a
strong dollar and a drop in income from print ads, and said ad
revenue would likely be flat or fall in the current quarter.
Time Inc's U.S. beauty, fashion, retail and financial
magazines have all experienced a drop in ad sales as more people
go online for news and information. The company said this month
it would buy advertising company Viant as it seeks to boost
revenue from digital properties.
Time Warner Inc spun off its publishing business
Time Inc in 2014 to focus on its more profitable broadcasting
businesses.
Time Inc shares were down 2 percent at $14.04 in afternoon
trading on Tuesday. Yahoo shares dipped about 1.4 percent to
$30.73.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York; Additional reporting
by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Writing by Nick Zieminski; Editing
by James Dalgleish)