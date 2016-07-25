COLUMN-Ongoing shareholder suit could be snag for Yahoo sale: Frankel

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

By Alison Frankel

NEW YORK July 25 Yahoo announced plans Monday to sell its Internet communications business to Verizon for $4.83 billion while retaining its $40 billion stakes in Yahoo Japan and Alibaba, the Chinese online retailer. After the Verizon deal closes, Yahoo intends to rename itself and register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment company.

But shareholders suing Yahoo officers and directors in a class action already underway in San Francisco federal court claim the company should have registered as an investment adviser no later than 2013 - and that its failure to do so prohibits Yahoo from selling its Internet assets.

Yahoo has moved to dismiss the case, citing an SEC decision in 2000 to exempt the company from registering as an investment adviser.

The judge overseeing the case, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg of San Francisco, has scheduled a hearing on Yahoo's motion for Sept. 22, months before the projected closing of the Verizon deal in early 2017.

The suit - filed in January by plaintiffs' lawyers from Kirby McInerney and Kerr & Wagstaffe - argues that Yahoo's officers and board members have dedicated a huge percentage of their time since 2013 to figuring out how to split the company's money-losing Internet business from its profitable Alibaba and Yahoo Japan stakes.

As of April, when investors filed their amended complaint, 90 percent of Yahoo's assets and all of its income were from the company's investments in Yahoo Japan and Alibaba, in which Yahoo took a stake in 2005.

The supposedly core Internet business, meanwhile, lost billions of dollars. According to shareholders, Yahoo is effectively an investment management company with a money-losing side business in Internet communications. They contend Yahoo should have registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

Unregistered investment companies cannot enter into contracts, including employment contracts with directors and officers, and cannot engage in interstate commerce.

So if the theory of the shareholder suit holds up, all of Yahoo's significant business commitments are void - including the Verizon deal, said plaintiffs' lawyer Richard Stone of Kirby McInerney in an interview Monday.

YAHOO: EXEMPTION STILL APPLIES

Yahoo, however, contends that the SEC does not regard the company as an investment adviser.

Back in the late 1990s, when Yahoo's investment in Yahoo Japan began to take off, the company went to the SEC to argue that its main business was the Internet, even though its then $8 billion Yahoo Japan stake comprised about 90 percent of the company's assets.

In June 2000, the SEC granted Yahoo a permanent exemption from registering as an investment company as long as the company did not engage in short-term, speculative trading and continued to allocate its assets for the benefit of its core business.

According to Yahoo's lawyers at Morrison & Foerster, Yahoo still meets the SEC conditions so the exemption still applies. Yahoo's contracts are valid, the company believes, because it was under no obligation to register as an investment company and is not subject to investment company regulations.

That will change after the Verizon deal, as Yahoo acknowledged in its SEC filing Monday. Once the company spins off its core business, it said, it will register as an investment company.

Shareholder lawyer Stone said Yahoo's acknowledgment "is a reality check - they have now admitted the exemption they got in 2000 doesn't apply." The company, according to Stone, cannot continue to argue credibly that the SEC exemption shielded Yahoo no matter how one-sided the balance of its assets.

"They are going to lose on the merits," he said. "And I guarantee we are going to find memos from their law firms saying, 'You are over the line.'"

Stone said plaintiffs' lawyers will not move to enjoin the Verizon deal because it is not due to close anytime soon. Shareholders are scheduled to file their response to Yahoo's dismissal motion on Wednesday.

Yahoo counsel Jordan Eth of Morrison & Foerster declined to provide a statement but it's not very hard to guess what the company's position will be before Judge Seeborg: Yahoo will be a different company after the Verizon sale so its stated intention to register as an investment adviser when the deal closes is not an admission that it is an investment company now.

(I'd also bet that Yahoo has been talking to experts to figure out exactly how to structure the sale to allow the company to pay its current directors and officers without triggering its obligation to register.)

Directors at embattled companies like Yahoo often face shareholder suits claiming they breached their duties; in fact, until a crackdown last year by judges in Delaware Chancery Court, just about every substantial deal provoked a suit by supposedly disgruntled shareholders.

The Yahoo deal will almost certainly touch off additional litigation by investors complaining Verizon is underpaying. It's going to be interesting to see if that case ends up as a piece of the ongoing litigation or as a separate headache for Yahoo.

First, though, the company has to see if it can ward off a migraine in the current case by winning its dismissal. Otherwise, Stone said, Yahoo's board better get ready to provide some more money to shareholders.

(Reporting by Alison Frankel. Editing by Alessandra Rafferty.)