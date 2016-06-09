UPDATE 1-AT&T seeks to top Verizon as Yahoo reviews new bids -sources

(Adds new information on bidders)
By Greg Roumeliotis
June 9 Yahoo Inc is set to put together
a new shortlist of bidders for its core internet assets after
several parties, including Verizon Communications Inc and
AT&T Inc, made second-round offers, people familiar with
the matter said.
In a boon to the prospects of AT&T and other bidders in the
auction, Verizon's offer was at the low end of those received,
despite the synergies it could benefit from thanks to its
ownership of media unit AOL, one of the people said.
No committed financing was required for second-round bids,
and Yahoo will assemble in the coming days a new shortlist of
bidders from which it will solicit binding offers, the people
said.
Earlier on Thursday, CNBC reported, citing sources, that
Verizon's bid of more than $3.5 billion was topped by multiple
offers at or above $5 billion. It did not name the parties that
made the higher offers.
A group led by a founder of Quicken Loans Inc, Dan Gilbert,
and backed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chairman Warren
Buffett also submitted an offer, one of the Reuters sources
said.
While some buyout firms dropped out of the race over
concerns about whether Yahoo's internet assets would be viable
as a standalone business, TPG Capital LP and a consortium of
Bain Capital Private Equity and Vista Equity Partners Management
LLC made offers, according to the sources.
The sources asked not to be identified because details of
the auction are confidential. Yahoo, Verizon, AT&T, TPG and Bain
declined to comment, while Quicken Loans and Vista did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Verizon, the largest U.S. wireless carrier, is primarily
interested in Yahoo's advertising technology tools, and has been
examining how the other assets up for sale, such as search, mail
and messenger, could be combined with the corresponding
businesses of AOL, which it acquired last year for $4.4 billion,
Reuters reported last month.
AT&T, which has been seeking to catch up with Verizon in
advertising technology as it seeks to expand in mobile video
offerings, has been working with an investment bank on its bid,
according to one of the sources.
A sale of Yahoo's internet assets would leave the company
just owning a 35.5 percent stake in Yahoo Japan, as well as its
15 percent stake in Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd, which accounts for most of its value.
In December, Yahoo scrapped plans to spin off its Alibaba
stake, after investors fretted over whether that transaction
could have been carried out on a tax-free basis.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York, additional
reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco and Malathi Nayak
in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)