Verizon to announce $5 billion deal to buy Yahoo Monday -source

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
July 24 Verizon Communications Inc will announce an agreement on Monday to buy Yahoo Inc for about $5 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The announcement will come before the start of New York trading hours, the source added.
The deal will end months of uncertainty about Yahoo's future after the company announced plans to review strategic alternatives in February.
Yahoo was not immediately available, and Verizon declined to comment.
Bloomberg first reported that the deal will be announced Monday for $4.8 billion.
Reuters reported on Friday that Verizon had emerged as the front-runner in the Yahoo auction.
(Reporting by Liana Baker in San Francisco and Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp