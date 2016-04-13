Verizon bets on Armstrong, M&A savvy in Yahoo bid

| NEW YORK, April 13
NEW YORK, April 13 Verizon Communications Inc
is the clear favorite in the upcoming bidding for Yahoo
Inc's core Internet business, according to Wall Street
analysts, in large part because the telecommunications company's
efforts to become a force in Internet content have gone
relatively well under the leadership of AOL Inc Chief Executive
Tim Armstrong.
Verizon acquired AOL last June for $4.4 billion - its first
big foray into the advertising-supported Internet business - and
it is not yet clear how well the unit is performing financially.
Subsequent moves, including the takeover of much of Microsoft
Corp's advertising technology business, a deal to buy
Millennial Media for about $250 million and the recent launch of
the mobile video service go90, are also too recent to assess.
Yet analysts have given the big phone company high marks for
allowing AOL to operate independently and folding in other
recent acquisitions without much drama. And they said Armstrong
seems to be driving Verizon's recent moves in go90 and recent
acquisitions.
"The management puts a lot of faith in Armstrong," BTIG
analyst Walt Piecyk said.
That faith derives in part from the belief that Armstrong
did a good job at left-for-dead AOL, especially in assembling a
strong set of products to deliver targeted digital ads to
customers.
Combining AOL and Yahoo, an idea that has come up many times
over the years, could instantly make Yahoo a major player in
Internet advertising, with Armstrong - one of the world's top ad
executives - at the helm, analysts said.
Armstrong "has good M&A experience, and a pretty solid ad
tech stack," B. Riley & Co analyst Sameet Sinha said.
Verizon's hands-off approach that has worked with AOL,
though, might not be suitable if the far-bigger Yahoo were taken
over. With Yahoo's struggling business, "the luxury of autonomy
is simply not there," Recon Analytics analyst Roger Entner said.
Verizon, AOL and Yahoo declined to comment.
START THE BIDDING
Verizon showed interest in Yahoo's core business as early as
December, when Chief Financial Officer Fran Shammo said the
company would "see if there is a strategic fit" for Yahoo's
holdings, which include mail, news, sports and advertising
technology.
Yahoo, under pressure from activist investors, launched an
auction of its core business in February after it shelved plans
to spin off its stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd.
The first round of bidding is slated for next week, and
Verizon plans to make a bid, sources familiar with the matter
have told Reuters.
Verizon is already working on increasing revenue through its
ad-supported mobile video service go90, targeted at millennials
and built on video streaming technology acquired from Intel Corp
in 2014.
The app, which launched in October, offers videos from
Comedy Central and Vice, among others, as well as basketball and
football games.
However, analysts cautioned that even a combined Yahoo-AOL
would lack the unique data, such as user interests and tastes,
that powers its rivals in online ads, chiefly Alphabet Inc's
Google and Facebook Inc.
Armstrong, who made his name leading sales at Google, is
highly regarded in the advertising community - in contrast to
Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, another former Google high-flyer, who
has been struggling to revive Yahoo. Mayer would likely leave
after a Verizon-Yahoo deal, analysts said.
Verizon is not especially interested in Yahoo's massive
stakes in Alibaba and Yahoo Japan Corp, which are worth
far more than its core internet business, the sources said.
That could leave an opening for a bidder such as Softbank
Group, Yahoo's partner in Yahoo Japan, which might be
able to devise a way to minimize the tax bill that would come
with any sale of the Asia investments.
"(Yahoo) is ultimately Verizon's to lose," said Robert Peck,
Internet analyst at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. "They're the
leading candidate in this effort and can afford to pay the most
because of cost synergies and scale."
Other players weighing joint or solo bids are media company
Time Inc and several private equity firms including
Blackstone Group LP and KKR & Co LP, according to
sources. The owner of Britain's Daily Mail newspaper also said
this week it is in talks with potential partners to mount a
joint bid.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Additional reporting by Jessica
Toonkel in New York and Deborah M. Todd in San Francisco;
Editing by Jonathan Weber, Eric Effron and Bill Rigby)