Verizon sought $925 mln discount for Yahoo merger, got $350 mln

NEW YORK, March 13 Verizon Communications Inc
sought almost triple the price reduction that it
ultimately obtained for Yahoo Inc's core assets
following two massive cyber attacks at the internet company,
according to a Yahoo filing.
The closing of the deal, which Verizon first announced in
July for a purchase price of $4.83 billion, had been delayed as
the companies assessed the fallout from two data breaches that
Yahoo disclosed last year. The No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier had
been trying to persuade Yahoo to amend the terms of the
agreement following the attacks.
In early February, Verizon Chief Executive Officer Lowell
McAdam told Yahoo director Tom McInerney a price reduction as
high as $925 million could be appropriate, according to the
filing. McInerney later told McAdam at a meeting in Verizon's
New York offices that Yahoo's board was unwilling to agree to
such a big discount.
Verizon said in late February it had agreed to a purchase
price of $4.48 billion, lowering its original offer by $350
million.
A Verizon spokesman declined to comment on why it agreed to
a lower discount that it had sought.
The filing also said Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer
would get a severance package of $23 million if she were
terminated.
