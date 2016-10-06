Verizon pushes for $1 bln discount on Yahoo deal - NY Post

Oct 6 Verizon Communications is pressing
for a $1 billion discount off its pending $4.8 billion agreement
to buy Yahoo, the New York Post reported, citing
sources.
The Yahoo deal team is pushing back hard against any
attempts to negotiate the price down, the paper said. (nyp.st/2cXANRi)
Last month Yahoo said at least 500 million of its accounts
were hacked in 2014 and in a statement Verizon said it had been
made aware of the breach immediately but had limited information
about the matter.
U.S. senators accused Yahoo of "unacceptable" delay in
discovering the hack and urged the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission to investigate whether Yahoo and its senior
executives fulfilled obligations to inform investors and the
public about the hacking attack.
Verizon and Yahoo both declined to comment.
In July, Verizon agreed to buy Yahoo Inc's core internet
properties for $4.83 billion in cash, setting the stage for a
big new internet push by the telecom giant.
(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)