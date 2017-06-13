Verizon closes Yahoo deal; Mayer steps down

June 13 Verizon Communications Inc said
on Tuesday it closed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo
Inc's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief
executive of the internet company, had resigned.
The No. 1 U.S. wireless operator is rebranding AOL and Yahoo
as part of a new venture called Oath, led by AOL Chief Executive
Tim Armstrong. Oath's more than 50 brands include HuffPost,
TechCrunch and Tumblr.
The closing of the deal, announced in July, had been delayed
as the companies assessed the fallout from two data breaches
that Yahoo disclosed last year.
On June 16, Yahoo will be renamed as Altaba Inc, a holding
company whose primary assets will be its 15.5 percent stake in
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and a 35.5 percent holding in
Yahoo Japan Corp.
Thomas McInerney, a Yahoo board member, will become Altaba's
chief executive officer.
