UPDATE 2-Verizon closes Yahoo deal, Mayer steps down

(Adds Armstrong note to employees, paragraphs 5-6)
June 13 Verizon Communications Inc said
on Tuesday it closed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo
Inc's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief
executive of the internet company, had resigned.
The completion of the acquisition marked the end of Yahoo as
a stand-alone internet company, a tech pioneer once valued at
more than $100 billion.
Verizon, the No. 1 U.S. wireless operator, is combining
Yahoo with AOL, which it bought two years ago, to form a venture
called Oath, led by AOL CEO Tim Armstrong. Oath's more than 50
brands include HuffPost, TechCrunch and Tumblr.
"Given the inherent changes to my role, I’ll be leaving the
company," Mayer wrote in an email to employees on Tuesday that
she also posted on Tumblr. "However, I want all of you to know
that I’m brimming with nostalgia, gratitude, and optimism."
Armstrong told employees in a separate note seen by Reuters
that the combined company's services "reach over a billion
people each month." He added that "accomplishing our objectives
and goals will require adjustments to the company."
He said the "opportunity in front of us is not about the
opinions from the pundits and it is not about the competition,
it is about our ability to maniacally focus on delivering
magical services to mobile enabled consumers."
The closing of the deal, announced in July, had been delayed
as the companies assessed the fallout from two data breaches
that Yahoo disclosed last year.
Reuters reported last week that Verizon planned to cut about
2,000 jobs, or 15 percent, of the 14,000 employees at its Yahoo
and AOL units. Verizon is expected to make cuts as early as
Wednesday. Yahoo cut 15 percent of its workforce last year and
AOL cut 500 jobs.
On Friday, the remainder of Yahoo not acquired by Verizon
will be renamed Altaba Inc, a holding company whose primary
assets will be its 15.5 percent stake in Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd and a 35.5 percent holding in Yahoo Japan Corp
.
Thomas McInerney, a Yahoo board member, will become Altaba's
chief executive officer.
Verizon shares closed down 1.6 percent on Tuesday and are
down nearly 13 percent this year.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and David
Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Bill Rigby and Peter
Cooney)