REFILE-UPDATE 3-Verizon emerges as front-runner in Yahoo auction -sources

By Greg Roumeliotis and Liana B. Baker
July 22 Yahoo Inc is focusing on U.S.
telecommunications company Verizon Communications Inc as
the buyer of its core business after reviewing final bids that
it received this week, people familiar with the matter said on
Friday.
A deal would boost Verizon's AOL internet business, which
the company acquired last year for $4.4 billion, by giving it
access to Yahoo's advertising technology tools, as well other
assets such as search, mail, messenger and real estate. These
synergies have made Verizon the favorite among industry analysts
to prevail in the auction.
The sale would also mark the end of Yahoo as an operating
company, leaving it only as the owner of a 35.5 percent stake in
Yahoo Japan, as well as its 15 percent interest in Chinese
e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Those two
stakes account for most of Yahoo's $37 billion market
capitalization.
Yahoo views Verizon as the buyer that can deliver the most
value, but negotiations between the two companies are
continuing, and no agreement has yet been reached, the sources
said. Yahoo would like to have a deal for the core assets by the
end of July, one of the sources added.
Bloomberg News, which reported earlier that Verizon was
nearing an agreement to buy the Yahoo assets, cited an anonymous
source as saying the companies were discussing a price close to
$5 billion. Yahoo shares were up 0.6 percent at $39.09 in
morning trading, while Verizon rose 1.3 percent to $56.09.
The sources requested anonymity because the negotiations are
confidential. Verizon and Yahoo did not respond to requests for
comment.
"Verizon has always been the favorite because it has the
largest potential synergies and therefore can pay the most,"
said Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan's
Ross School of Business. "The price negotiations still can be
tough because it also doesn't need Yahoo. It can put its money
into its AOL franchise."
Verizon is already working on increasing revenue through its
go90 ad-supported mobile video service targeted at millennials.
The app, which was introduced in October, offers videos from
Comedy Central, Vice and other programmers, as well as
basketball and football games.
Other bidders for the Yahoo assets include Verizon rival
AT&T ; a consortium led by Quicken Loans founder Dan
Gilbert and backed by billionaire Warren Buffett; private equity
firm TPG Capital LP; and a consortium of buyout firms Vector
Capital and Sycamore Partners, sources have said previously.
AOL Chief Executive Officer Tim Armstrong, who made his name
leading sales at Alphabet Inc's Google, is highly
regarded in the advertising community. Analysts say it is
unlikely that Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, another former Google
high-flyer who has struggled to turn her internet company
around, would join him at AOL.
LOSING GROUND TO COMPETITORS
In December, Yahoo scrapped plans to spin off its Alibaba
stake after investors fretted over whether that transaction
could have been carried out on a tax-free basis. It instead
decided to explore a sale of its core assets, spurred on by
activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP.
Yahoo said in April that Starboard CEO Jeffrey Smith and
three independent directors associated with him would join its
board immediately. All four were on a slate that Starboard had
proposed to oust Yahoo's entire board.
Started in 1994 by Stanford graduate students Jerry Yang and
David Filo, Yahoo in its early years was the destination of
choice for many making their first forays into the World Wide
Web. The company soared and then crashed in the first dot-com
bubble before emerging as one of the few internet companies with
substantial revenues and profits.
By 2008, Yahoo was fending off a contentious takeover bid
from Microsoft Corp and struggling to define its
mission.
That question was never really answered, leading to years of
management instability and shifting priorities. Google, Facebook
Inc, Amazon.com Inc <AMZN.O. and a host of new companies,
meanwhile, claimed much of the territory that might have been
Yahoo's.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Liana B. Baker
in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Malathi Nayak in New
York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)