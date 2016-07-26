UPDATE 7-Verizon to buy Yahoo's core business for $4.8 bln in digital ad push

(Adds Australian joint venture response in 5th last graf)
By Malathi Nayak and Deborah M. Todd
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 Verizon
Communications Inc said on Monday it would buy Yahoo Inc's core
internet properties for $4.83 billion in cash, marking the end
of the line for a storied Web pioneer and setting the stage for
a big new internet push by the telecom giant.
Verizon will combine Yahoo's search, email
and messenger assets as well as advertising technology tools
with its AOL unit, which it bought last year for $4.4 billion.
Verizon has been looking to mobile video and advertising for new
sources of revenue outside the oversaturated wireless market.
The No. 1 U.S. wireless operator is betting that it can take
data on more than 200 million unique monthly visitors to Yahoo
sites, many of them on mobile devices, and combine it with data
on 150 million or so unique monthly AOL users and data on its
own user base of over 100 million wireless subscribers to offer
a more targeted service for advertisers.
Barclays said last month Verizon could save $500 million a
year in costs of acquiring internet traffic and other expenses
by buying Yahoo's internet business.
The deal likely means more investment in popular content
sites such as AOL's Huffington Post and Yahoo Finance when they
become part of a much larger entity.
"It now becomes somewhat easier to justify investing in
content," said Brian Wieser, an analyst at Pivotal Research.
Verizon said it would provide more detail on the strategy
behind the acquisition when it announces second-quarter earnings
on Tuesday.
LONG WAY DOWN
The deal came after activist investors led by Starboard
Value LP lost faith in Yahoo Chief Executive Officer Marissa
Mayer, who was hired in 2012, and forced what became a
protracted sale process.
Yahoo, founded in 1994, was a dominant player in the early
days of the internet, but has long lost its leadership position
in internet search and advertising to Alphabet Inc's
Google, Facebook Inc and others.
Mayer said on a conference call with investors that she
planned to stay at Yahoo through the deal's close. Marni Walden,
head of product innovation and new business at Verizon, will
head the combined internet unit and said no decisions had yet
been made on the management team.
"Yahoo gives us scale that is what is most critical here,"
said Walden, adding that the company's audience will go from the
millions to the billions. "We want to compete and that is the
place we need to be."
Mayer, in an interview with Reuters, said she still saw a
"path to growth" for Yahoo, especially in mobile. "What's
exciting about the Verizon transaction is that it brings us back
to growth sooner," she said. She said she was "open-minded"
about a possible role with the combined companies.
But analysts expect AOL CEO Tim Armstrong - like Mayer a
one-time Google executive - to be the driving force behind the
combined companies.
Yahoo is still one of the largest properties on the
internet, with hundreds of millions of customers using its
email, finance and sports offerings, among others, and a heavily
trafficked home page.
But Google has a stranglehold on the internet search
business and built an industry-leading email service, while
Facebook dominates in mobile and social media. Meanwhile,
traditional web banner advertising, long Yahoo's strength, has
become much less lucrative in the age of mobile and video.
"It's a decade of mismanagement that has finally ended for
Yahoo," said Recon Analytics analyst Roger Entner. "It's the
continuation of an extension of Verizon's strategy toward
becoming a wireless internet player and a move away from
(telecom) regulation for Verizon into an unregulated growth
industry.
Under Armstrong, AOL has beefed up its advertising
technology with a string of acquisitions, and launched the
mobile video service go90. Verizon has not disclosed how
financially successful the unit has been, but Armstrong, known
as a formidable salesman, has clearly won the confidence of
Verizon's leaders.
FAR BEHIND GOOGLE, FACEBOOK
The integration of Yahoo will not come without challenges.
In its latest results, it reported a second-quarter net loss of
$439.9 million as it wrote down the value of Tumblr, the
microblogging and social media service it acquired in 2013 for
$1.1 billion.
Even with AOL and Yahoo, Verizon would still be far behind s
Google and Facebook. According to eMarketer, Yahoo is expected
to generate $2.32 billion in net U.S. digital ad sales, while
AOL is expected to make $1.3 billion in 2016. Facebook and
Google are forecast to deliver sales of $10.3 billion and $24.63
billion, respectively, by the end of this year.
The Verizon deal would transform Yahoo into a holding
company, with a 15 percent stake in Chinese e-commerce company
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and a 35.5 percent interest
in Yahoo Japan Corp as well as Yahoo's convertible
notes, certain minority investments and its non-core patents.
Yahoo executives said the remaining company is structured to
"indefinitely" hold its Yahoo Japan and Alibaba stakes. They are
worth about $40 billion based on their market capitalizations,
while Yahoo had a market value of about $37.4 billion at
Friday's close.
Australia's top-rating free-to-air television network Seven
West Media, which has an online joint venture with
Yahoo, said it will consider "various options" if its 50:50
digital partner gets sold. It declined to name the options but
noted that it has "dramatically expanded its digital products"
beyond the Yahoo7 business.
Yahoo will continue as an independent company until the deal
receives shareholder and regulatory approvals, the companies
said. It is expected to close in early 2017. It plans to change
its name and become a publicly traded investment company.
Yahoo currently has $7.7 billion in cash, in addition to the
$4.8 billion it will receive at the close of the deal, which it
plans to return to shareholders, Yahoo executives said on the
call.
Verizon prevailed over rival bidders, including AT&T Inc
; a group led by Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert and
backed by billionaire Warren Buffett; private equity firm TPG
Capital Management LP ; and a consortium of buyout firms
Vector Capital and Sycamore Partners.
Under pressure from Starboard, Yahoo launched an auction of
its core business in February after shelving plans to spin off
its stake in Alibaba.
