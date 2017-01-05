Verizon exec says company unsure about Yahoo deal

BRIEF-ARI Network sees Q3 2017 revenue $13.4 mln-$13.5 mln
* ARI Network Services announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results
Jan 5 A senior executive of Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday the company was unsure about its planned acquisition of Yahoo Inc's internet business.
"I can't sit here today and say with confidence one way or another because we still don't know," Marni Walden, president of product innovation and new businesses, said at the Citi 2017 Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference in Las Vegas.
Yahoo came under renewed scrutiny by federal investigators and lawmakers last month after disclosing the largest known data breach in history, prompting Verizon to demand better terms for its planned purchase.
However, Walden added that the merits of the deal still made sense. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Cerner Corp says approved a stock repurchase program on may 23, 2017, authorizing repurchase of up to $500 million of its common stock