Yahoo says some ads on its European sites spread malware

Jan 5 Some advertisements on Yahoo Inc's
European websites last week spread malicious software,
Yahoo said on Sunday, potentially infecting thousands of users.
On Friday, Fox-IT, a Delft, Netherlands-based computer
security firm, wrote in a blog that attackers had inserted
malicious ads served by ads.yahoo.com.
In statement on Sunday, a Yahoo spokesman, said: "On Friday,
January 3 on our European sites, we served some advertisements
that did not meet our editorial guidelines, specifically they
spread malware." Yahoo said it promptly removed the bad ads, and
that users of Mac computers and mobile devices were not
affected.
Malware is software used to disrupt a computer's operations,
gather sensitive information, or gain access to private computer
systems.
Fox-IT estimated that on Friday, the malware was being
delivered to approximately 300,000 users per hour, leading to
about 27,000 infections per hour. The countries with the most
affected users were Romania, Britain, and France.
"It is unclear which specific group is behind this attack,
but the attackers are clearly financially motivated and seem to
offer services to other actors," Fox-IT wrote in the Jan. 3 blog
post.