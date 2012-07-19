Mayer gets $70 mln pay package to lead Yahoo

* Mayer's salary set at $1 million annually
July 19 New Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa
Mayer's compensation package could total more than $70 million
in salary, restricted stock, and stock options over five years,
according to a regulatory filing made by the company Thursday.
Mayer's pay package is broken out into $1 million in annual
salary and $42 million in stock options and other awards, as
well as $14 million in "make whole restricted options" for
forfeiture of compensation from Google Inc.
As the first female Google engineer and one of its earliest
employees, Mayer's net worth is already estimated to be as much
as $300 million.
Yahoo's hiring of Mayer as CEO from Google earlier this week
caught analysts, investors, and even some employees by surprise.
Mayer, 37, edged out presumed front-runner and acting CEO Ross
Levinsohn to become Yahoo's third CEO in a year.
Industry observers believe Mayer's selection over Levinsohn
is a signal that Yahoo is likely to renew its focus on Web
technology and products rather than beefing up online content.