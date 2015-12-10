版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 11日 星期五 01:23 BJT

Yahoo CEO Mayer gives birth to identical twin girls

Dec 10 Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Marissa Mayer gave birth to identical twin girls early on Thursday.

"Our whole family is doing great! Thanks to everyone for all of the support and well wishes throughout my pregnancy," Mayer said in a post on Tumblr. (bit.ly/1FZv9KZ) (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐