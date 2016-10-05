Irish Data Protection Commissioner examining Yahoo email scanning report

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
DUBLIN Oct 5 Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner is examining a report that Yahoo Inc scanned emails for U.S. intelligence officials and said it would view any infringement of EU citizens' privacy rights as a "matter of considerable concern".
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Yahoo secretly built a custom software programme to search all of its customers' incoming emails for specific information provided by U.S. intelligence officials, according to people familiar with the matter.
"Arising from media reports, the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner is making enquiries into this matter," the lead European regulator on privacy issues for Yahoo - whose European headquarters are in Dublin - said in a statement.
"Any form of mass surveillance infringing on the fundamental privacy rights of EU citizens would be viewed as a matter of considerable concern by this Office."
Yahoo said in response to the original Reuters story that it is a law-abiding company that complies with U.S. laws.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin; Writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Adrian Croft)
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: