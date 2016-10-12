Civil liberties group urges Verizon to shore up Yahoo user protection

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 12 An international civil
liberties group that has worked with web companies on human
rights and surveillance issues is asking Verizon Communications
Inc to examine a secret email scanning program run by its
acquisition target Yahoo Inc and improve on its user
protection record.
Access Now, an international digital rights group, wrote to
Verizon on Tuesday about scanning conducted in 2015 at the
behest of U.S. intelligence authorities and first reported by
Reuters last week. Federal officials said the search was at the
direction of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court and
sought emails containing a specific set of characters associated
with a terror group backed by another government.
Access Now pressed the communications carrier to make sure
that Yahoo does more to protect user data, keeps security staff
informed of relevant policy decisions and keeps its commitments
to surveillance reform.
"We have an ongoing and constructive engagement with Access
Now and will review their recommendations and consider them
carefully," Verizon said in an emailed statement.
The letter, provided to Reuters in advance of its
publication on Wednesday on the group's website, points to mixed
feelings among privacy and security experts about the pending
$4.8 billion acquisition. Yahoo has in past years enjoyed a good
reputation for protecting users from government pressure,
lobbying for restrictions on broad searches and appealing
warrantless inquiries from the secret U.S. intelligence court.
Like other major telecommunications carriers, Verizon has
been seen by privacy experts as more closely aligned with the
interests of government regulators, law enforcement and
intelligence agencies.
But Verizon has begun publishing a transparency report of
the sort pioneered by web companies, quantifying and explaining
government information requests, and it has also fought some
data demands in court.
Verizon has also observed that Yahoo will give it a more
global customer base with different expectations.
"They seem to recognize that this is kind of an opportunity
to build on the privacy and security commitments that I think
are essential when we talk about expanding globally," said Drew
Mitnick, policy counsel at Access Now.
Among those who have faulted the Yahoo search or the way it
was conducted are members of both houses of Congress, the United
Nations special rapporteur on freedom of expression, Ireland's
Data Protection Commissioner and the BEUC, an umbrella group of
Europeans consumer groups.
Yahoo declined to comment about Access Now's request. The
company's rights policies are being addressed in the integration
process, according to a person familiar with the matter.
