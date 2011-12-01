版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Blackstone, Bain mull Yahoo bid -- source

NEW YORK Nov 30 A consortium led by Blackstone Group LP and Bain Capital is working on a bid for all of Yahoo Inc that could value the U.S. Internet company at more than $20 per share, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The potential bid by the consortium, which also includes China's Alibaba Group and Japan's Softbank Corp , has not yet been finalized, the source said.

