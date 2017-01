Jan 28 Yahoo Inc plans to close its offices in Argentina and Mexico, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The company will maintain its Latin American operations through its teams in Brazil and Coral Gables, Florida.

Yahoo declined to specify how many jobs were affected, but said the offices were "small sales-focused".

Technology news website TechCrunch first reported the closures. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)