New York Times columnist David Pogue trades Gray Lady for Yahoo

Oct 21 Yahoo Inc has hired New York
Times columnist David Pogue to oversee an expansion of the
company's consumer technology website, the latest such voice to
leave a newspaper.
Pogue said on his personal blog on Monday that the decision
to leave the New York Times Co after more than a
decade-long stint at the newspaper was not an easy one.
"But 13 years is a long time to stay in one place; we all
thrive on new experiences," Pogue wrote. "So I was intrigued
when Yahoo invited me to help build a new consumer-tech site."
Pogue acknowledged that Yahoo, once one of the world's most
talked-about Internet companies, had received its share of
knocks as it tried to burnish its brand. But he thinks that
under Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer, Yahoo has become
"revitalized" and "razor-focused."
Meanwhile, newspapers continue to suffer from advertisers'
flight to digital properties.
Pogue's exit coincides with the departure of longtime Wall
Street Journal columnist Walt Mossberg, who is leaving the paper
at the end of the year after the venture he co-founded, All
Things D, severed its ties with Journal parent Dow Jones & Co.,
a unit of News Corp.
Yahoo's stock price, which was up 1.8 percent at $34.04 on
Monday, has more than doubled since Mayer became CEO in July
2012.
For the same period, New York Times shares are up roughly 80
percent. They fell 0.6 percent to $13.40 on Monday.
Mayer wrote on her Tumblr blog that Pogue had always been
one of her favorite journalists. She said he would publish
columns, blog posts and video stories that "demystify the
gadgets, apps and technology that powers our users' daily
lives."
Yahoo has tried to become a hub for consumer technology
information before. In 2005, it hired the editor-in-chief of
computer reviews website CNET to launch Yahoo Tech, a splashy
website featuring original articles and videos about PCs and
gadgets aimed at "mainstream" consumers. It shut down the
venture in 2010.