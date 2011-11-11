Private equity takes two approaches to Yahoo-sources

* KKR, TPG considering minority stakes in Yahoo-sources
By Nadia Damouni and Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, Nov 11 Private equity firms including
KKR and TPG Capital are looking to potentially
buy minority stakes of up to 20 percent in Yahoo Inc
with an eye to eventually taking over the whole company, people
with knowledge of the situation said.
These buyout firms have signed confidentiality agreements
with Yahoo and could be willing to team up with its co-founders
Jerry Yang and David Filo, who together own 9.5 percent of the
Internet company, according to the sources.
Acquiring a minority stake could give the buyout firms an
advantage in taking full control once the leverage finance
market opens up, and also provide them with the potential for
representation on Yahoo's board, the sources said.
Another group of firms, including Blackstone Group,
Providence Equity, Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman have held
out against signing nondisclosure agreements that would restrict
their ability to form consortiums with strategic partners such
as China's Alibaba Group or Japan's Softbank Corp, they
said.
Carlyle Group has also not signed an NDA, sources told
Reuters last week.
Yahoo and the private equity firms declined to comment.
This split in approach comes as bidders jockey for the best
position to forge a deal for Yahoo, the Internet pioneer whose
growth has stagnated in recent years due to competition from the
likes of Google Inc and Facebook.
Yahoo's strategic review, announced in September when the
board fired CEO Carol Bartz, is complicated by the different
agendas of players with a say in the situation, including its
Asian partners, the co-founders, the board and shareholders.
That has made for slow going, and the deal process and
alliances remain fluid. Silver Lake, for instance,
which had been a significant holdout over the restrictive terms
of the confidentiality agreement, signed the pact, the
AllThingsD blog reported on Wednesday.
Yahoo's board has come under attack from two major
shareholders. Daniel Loeb of activist hedge fund Third Point LLC
said last week he was deeply concerned that Yahoo is looking at
deals that will allow private equity firms to gain substantial
equity positions in the company.
Capital Research and Management, Yahoo's top shareholder, is
"extremely unhappy" with the way the company is handling sale
discussions, a source familiar with the institutional investor's
thinking said this week.
'PIPE' DEAL?
A minority investment, such as that being considered by KKR
and TPG, could take the form of a private investment in public
equity (PIPE) transaction, two of the sources said. PIPE is
often used by small and mid-cap firms that have difficulty
raising capital in public markets. They typically get stock at a
discount to the public market valuation.
It was not clear how a PIPE could be structured in the case
of Yahoo, which has a roughly $20 billion market value.
The plan is for Yahoo to then take on debt to fund a large
share buyback, increasing the stake of these investors to 40
percent to 45 percent, Reuters has reported.
That could give Yahoo time to turn around the company and
allow it to form partnerships with social media companies like
Facebook, Yelp and Twitter and move into mobile.
"The PE firms who have signed the nondisclosure agreements
are seeking a minority stake as a half-step in buying the
company while the leverage markets remain closed," said one of
the sources close to the situation. "They want to get a pole
position and board room presence by owning a big slug of the
equity."
The key risk in that strategy is the investor would be
betting that Yang and the current management can turn Yahoo
around, the sources said.
Executing a turnaround in a public market, where Yahoo is
bound by shareholder demands and disclosure rules, is another
hurdle, according to the people.
"A lot of the PE firms who have not signed NDAs are saying,
'I don't want anything to do with that'," one source said.
Another wrinkle is that this plan would call for Yahoo to
keep its Asian assets, which present growth opportunities and
are seen as necessary to finance a large borrowing. But holding
on to the Asian assets could face opposition from Alibaba and
some Yahoo shareholders who are keen to monetize the assets.
Alibaba chief Jack Ma has publicly expressed interest in
buying all or part of Yahoo itself.
The Chinese e-commerce giant is discussing various deal
structures that would allow it to buy back Yahoo's 40 percent
stake in Alibaba, the sources said.
Alibaba is talking with potential partners -- both trade and
private equity buyers -- that would be interested in owning
Yahoo's core U.S. business, one of the sources said.
