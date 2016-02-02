UPDATE 3-Yahoo to cut 15 pct jobs, close several units - WSJ

(Adds detail on lawsuit filed over Yahoo review system)
Feb 1 Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Marissa
Mayer is set to reveal cost-cutting plans that include slashing
15 percent of the company's workforce, or roughly 1,600 jobs,
and closing several business units, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Monday.
The plans are expected to be announced after Yahoo's
fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, the Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1Tx30jF) It
did not specify which business units might be closed.
A Yahoo spokeswoman said the company could not comment
during its quiet period before releasing earnings.
Activist investors have pressed Yahoo to sell its core
business rather than spin it off, even though a sale would
likely incur more taxes.
It is unclear whether the plan Mayer is expected to announce
would satisfy their demands, but cutting costs could make Yahoo
more attractive to buyers.
Verizon has said it is interested in acquiring Yahoo if it
were up for sale. Other potential buyers would include media and
private equity firms, analysts said.
Yahoo had about 11,000 employees as of June 30, according to
its website, down from a Dec. 31, 2014 total of about 12,500
full-time employees and what it called fixed term contractors.(bit.ly/1P0L4uC)
Separately, a former Yahoo employee filed a lawsuit against
the company Monday challenging its "quarterly performance
review" process, on grounds it assigned numerical ratings to
workers that in some cases were used to fire those at the bottom
of the scale.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in San Jose, California,
said the plaintiff was terminated in 2014, despite being
previously praised, as a result of the QPR process.
The filing said Yahoo's use of the QPR process to terminate
large numbers of employees violates federal and California laws
that require employers to disclose mass layoffs above a certain
threshold.
The New York Times previously reported on the lawsuit.
Yahoo has struggled to expand its Internet business, which
includes selling search and display ads on its news and sports
sites and email service, in the face of competition from
Alphabet Inc's Google unit and Facebook Inc.
Yahoo's shares fell 1.2 percent to $29.14 in afternoon
trading on Monday. As of Friday's close, the stock had lost
about a third of its value over the year.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru, Deborah M. Todd in San
Francisco and Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by Stephen
R. Trousdale, Richard Chang and Andrew Hay)