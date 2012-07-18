UPDATE 2-Analysts await new Yahoo CEO's strategy after dull results

* Mayer's strategy to be catalyst for the stock
* Yahoo Q3 to benefit from Olympics and U.S. elections-
Barclays
* Core business remains challenged, needs revitalization- JP
Morgan
July 18 Wall Street analysts chose to ignore
Yahoo Inc's lackluster quarterly results but will be
scrutinizing Marissa Mayer's every move as she takes the helm at
the company.
In a note titled "It Really Wasn't About The Quarter," RBC
Capital Markets analysts said they expect investors to focus on
the new CEO's strategy, which will likely be communicated over
the next few months.
"A slight miss on display, a modest beat on search, but
other factors remain more relevant for the stock," RBC analyst
Andre Sequin said.
Mayer, Yahoo's third chief in the last 12 months, has the
formidable task of turning the company around and investors are
counting on her strong background in products and technology and
her deep understanding of the Internet to get the job done.
Yahoo stunned analysts, investors and industry watchers on
Monday when it poached Mayer from Google Inc to fill
the top job. Many had assumed that Ross Levinsohn would be named
to the position after his stellar run as interim-CEO.
Analysts at Citi Investment Research, who maintained their
rating and price target on Yahoo stock, said Mayer has a long
"to-do list" for bringing the once-iconic company back on track.
Yahoo's Chief Financial Officer Tim Morse said the company
wanted to give Mayer time to get acclimatized with the company
before providing guidance for the rest of the year.
Some observers have speculated that Mayer's surprise
appointment signals Yahoo's intention to renew its focus on Web
technology and products rather than beefing up online content.
"We still need to see a more coherent strategy around the
core business and signs of operational improvement to get more
constructive on the shares," J.P. Morgan Securities said.
DISPLAY ADVERTISING DOWN
Barclays said the 1 percent growth in display revenue was
disappointing, but not unexpected given the across-the-board
slowdown in online advertising prices.
Yahoo's third-quarter results should benefit from the
Olympic games and the U.S. elections and a slight sequential
revenue growth from its recently-acquired online advertising
company Interclick, it added.
J.P. Morgan raised its price target on Yahoo shares to $18
from $17, while Barclays cut its price target to $18 from $20.
Yahoo shares were flat at $15.60 on Wednesday morning on the
Nasdaq.