UPDATE 1-Yahoo says may write down goodwill value of Tumblr

Feb 29 Yahoo Inc said it may have to
write down the goodwill value of Tumblr, more than two years
after the web pioneer spent $1.1 billion to buy the
microblogging site.
Yahoo said earlier in the month it took a $230 million
impairment charge related to Tumblr and was considering
strategic alternatives for its core internet business.
"It is reasonably possible that changes in judgments ...
could cause the company to consider some portion or all of the
remaining goodwill of the Tumblr reporting unit to become
impaired," Yahoo said in a regulatory filing on Monday. (bit.ly/1RgCpT2)
The deal for Tumblr was then seen as a bold bet by Yahoo
Chief Executive Marissa Mayer to revitalize the company by
co-opting a Web property with strong visitor traffic but little
revenue. (reut.rs/1pmbpLJ)
Yahoo said on Friday it would take pretax charges of $64
million to $78 million, mostly in the first quarter of 2016, due
to job cuts and other restructuring moves.
Of the total, $40 million to $48 million would be for
severance pay and related cash expenditures, the company said in
a filing.(1.usa.gov/1OI6Vnd)
Yahoo has said it would reduce workforce by 15 percent by
the end of 2016 and close offices in Dubai, Mexico City, Buenos
Aires, Madrid and Milan.
The company's shares closed up 1.3 percent at $31.79 on
Monday and were largely unchanged in extended trading.
