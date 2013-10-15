CORRECTED-Yahoo reports Q3 net revenue of $1.081 billion

(Corrects to Q3 from Q2 in headline)

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 15 Yahoo Inc reported net revenue of $1.081 billion in the third quarter, down slightly from the year earlier.

Yahoo said it earned $173 million in adjusted income from operations in the third quarter, compared with $238 million in the third quarter of 2012. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Carol Bishopric)