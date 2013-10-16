WRAPUP 1-Yahoo's Alibaba stake takes heat off weak forecast

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 15 Investors cheered Yahoo
Inc's plans to keep a larger-than-expected stake in
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, overlooking
continuing softness in its core online advertising business.
Yahoo rose nearly 1 percent to $33.70 in after hours trading
as it said it would sell fewer shares than originally agreed
from its 24 percent stake when Alibaba goes public.
That means Yahoo will reap more gains if Alibaba's stock
surges after the IPO, said Ben Schachter, an analyst with
Macquarie Research.
"The idea is you don't want to have to sell at the IPO
price, you want to sell later to potentially get the
appreciation going up," he said.
Yahoo's core business of selling online display and search
advertising remained soft in the third quarter under fierce
competition from Facebook Inc and Google Inc.
Prices for Yahoo's display ads declined 7 percent
year-over-year, while the number of display ads sold increased
roughly 1 percent.
Revenue from search advertising, which accounts for 39
percent of the total, was up 3 percent year-over-year, excluding
certain costs.
Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer pointed to improvements
in user traffic to the company's various Web destinations and
said the increasing usage would start to show up in Yahoo's
revenue growth in the coming year.
She said that users of Yahoo's mobile products increased 15
percent from the previous quarter to 390 million, while traffic
to a revamped version of Yahoo's sports website had doubled.
"We are in this to win and to win big," Mayer said during a
post-earnings video conference that was streamed live on the
company's website.
She said new "native" ad formats that Yahoo had begun
experimenting with had encouraging results that could help Yahoo
boost revenue on its mobile products, which she described as
"under-monetized."
INVESTING FOR GROWTH
Yahoo said it earned $297 million in net income in the third
quarter, or 28 cents a share, compared to $3.16 billion or $2.64
a share in the third quarter of 2012, when Yahoo's results
included a $2.8 billion gain from the sale of a portion of its
stake in Alibaba Group.
Excluding certain items, Yahoo said it earned 34 cents per
share, a penny above the average analyst estimate.
Yahoo's stock price has more than doubled since Mayer took
the reins in July 2012. But analysts say much of the gain is due
to aggressive stock buybacks and Alibaba's expected IPO.
"They're very fortunate that people aren't putting that much
emphasis on the core business, they're owning it as a proxy for
Alibaba," said Colin Gillis, an analyst with BGC Partners.
Yahoo included Alibaba's second-quarter financial results in
its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday.
Alibaba grew revenue 61 percent to $1.74 billion in the
April to June period, while net income leapt 159 percent to $707
million. That pace of revenue growth is down from 71 percent in
the first quarter, but still exceeded Gillis' forecast for about
54 percent.
Yahoo took down its own forecast for the full 2013 year,
trimming the midpoint of its net revenue guidance from $4.5
billion to $4.425 billion. The company also said its adjusted
operating income would be lower than it previously projected.
"They're clearly investing, putting more dollars to work
here," said JMP Securities analyst Ronald Josey, adding that it
was unclear when those investments would start to pay off.
Mayer, a former Google executive, has focused on revamping
Yahoo's Web products since joining the company in July 2012.
But while Mayer has brought back some buzz to the Yahoo
brand, analysts say the company's business remains challenged by
an industry-wide shift to automated online advertising
exchanges. These exchanges, which allow marketers to buy ads
across a wide variety of websites, have pushed down the price of
the premium display ads that Yahoo sells.
"The premium business is changing and getting smaller," said
BGC Partner's Gillis. Until Yahoo adjusts its online ad sales
business to the changes, "it's going to be painful," he said.
The Web portal reported $1.081 billion in net revenue, which
excludes fees paid to third-party websites, in the three months
ended Sept. 30, compared with $1.089 billion in the year-ago
period. The average analyst expectation was for net revenue of
$1.082 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.