2015年 1月 28日

Yahoo announces plan for tax-free spin off of Alibaba stake

| SAN FRANCISCO

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 27 Yahoo Inc unveiled a plan for a tax-free spin-off of its 15 percent stake in China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, a first step in a highly-anticipated process to unwind the holding, which is valued at roughly $40 billion.

Yahoo said on Tuesday that its management has recommended to its board of directors a plan that would spin off the stake into a newly formed independent registered investment company. The stock of the company will be distributed pro-rata to Yahoo shareholders.

(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Christian Plumb)
