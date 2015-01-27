Yahoo announces plan for tax-free spin off of Alibaba stake

BRIEF-ABE Resources completes acquisition of Pioneer Resources
* Abe resources completes acquisition of pioneer resources, 2:1 share consolidation, $2.25-million private placement and debt settlement
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 27 Yahoo Inc unveiled a plan for a tax-free spin-off of its 15 percent stake in China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, a first step in a highly-anticipated process to unwind the holding, which is valued at roughly $40 billion.
Yahoo said on Tuesday that its management has recommended to its board of directors a plan that would spin off the stake into a newly formed independent registered investment company. The stock of the company will be distributed pro-rata to Yahoo shareholders.
* Eiger biopharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Nordstrom inc - goop partnering with co to bring goop's retail curation to pop-in@nordstrom in select stores across country and online