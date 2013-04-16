UPDATE 4-Yahoo posts flat Q1 revenue on declining display ad sales

* Revenue shy of Wall Street's view
* Display ad business sales down two consecutive quarters
* Forecast second quarter net revenue range below Street
* Shares fall more than 4 percent
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Yahoo Inc's
first quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street targets, as the
Internet company continued to feel the effects of declining
traffic to its Web properties and of falling display advertising
sales, sending its shares down more than 4 percent.
Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer said the company's plan
to reverse the trend and restore the one-time Web powerhouse to
its former glory was on track and would start showing results in
the second half of the year. But she repeated previous comments
that revitalizing Yahoo will be a long-term project measured in
years.
"We are committed to growing our core business. First in
line with the industry and ultimately surpassing it," said
Mayer, a former Google executive who in July became Yahoo's
third CEO in a one-year period.
Mayer said the company was making headway luring smartphone
users to its services, with more than 300 million monthly mobile
users in the first quarter, up from 200 million in the fourth
quarter.
And she said that hiring efforts and acquisitions have
positioned Yahoo to ramp up its product development and product
releases in the coming months.
Yahoo's stock has surged more than 50 percent since Mayer
took the helm in July, though analysts say much of the rise is
due to stock buybacks and the value of Yahoo's Asian assets.
Evidence of a significant turnaround in Yahoo's business was
hard to spot in the company's first-quarter earnings report,
however.
Display ad revenue, which accounts for roughly 40 percent of
Yahoo's revenue, declined 11 percent on an adjusted basis in the
first three months of the year.
"This is a core business that needs significant work," said
Macquarie Research analyst Ben Schachter. "The core takeaway
here is more time is going to be needed."
Yahoo shares fell to $22.73 in after-hours trading on
Tuesday.
Yahoo also projected net revenue for the second quarter of
$1.06 billion to $1.09 billion in a presentation posted on its
website after its earnings release on Tuesday. That was below
the average analyst expectation of $1.11 billion in second
quarter net revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
MICROSOFT SEARCH PARTNERSHIP CONTINUES
Yahoo and Microsoft entered into a 10-year search
partnership in 2010, hoping their combined efforts could mount a
more competitive challenge to Google Inc, the world's No.1
search engine.
Yahoo Finance Chief Ken Goldman said on Tuesday that a
revenue guarantee that Microsoft Corp provided Yahoo
under the terms of the companies' search partnership ended in
March.
The partnership, which still exists, has not lived up to
expectation. Yahoo's revenue per search remains below where it
was before the deal with Microsoft, though Yahoo's Goldman said
on Tuesday that the gap had narrowed in recent months.
Yahoo was once among the Internet industry's most powerful
companies, it has lost its appeal among consumers and
advertisers to rivals such as Google Inc and Facebook
Inc.
Mayer has said that building better online products that
entice consumers to spend more time on Yahoo properties, and
developing new services for smartphones and other mobile
devices, are key to turning the company around.
Yahoo said it earned $390 million, or 35 cents a share in
the first three months of the year, compared to $286 million, or
23 cents in first quarter of 2012.
"People were disappointed by the display advertising because
that's Yahoo's key business," said Sameet Sinha, an analyst at
B. Riley.
"We were looking for display to be down about 9 percent and
they came in at negative 11," said Sinha.
Yahoo's overall net revenue, which excludes fees shared with
partner websites, was $1.07 billion in the first quarter,
roughly flat from the year-ago period, according to Yahoo.
Yahoo's net revenue was at the low-end of the $1.07 billion
to $1.1 billion it forecast in January, in what was the first
financial outlook that Yahoo offered since Mayer became CEO.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average expected
net revenue of $1.1 billion.