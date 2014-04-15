版本:
2014年 4月 16日

Yahoo reports modest revenue growth in Q1

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15 Yahoo Inc reported modest revenue growth in the first three months of the year, as the Internet company stemmed a long-running decline in its display ad business.

Revenue, excluding fees paid to partner websites, was $1.087 billion in the first quarter compared to $1.074 billion in the year ago period. The company said it earned $311.6 million in first quarter net income, or 29 cents a share.

(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Alden Bentley)
