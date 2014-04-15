Yahoo reports modest revenue growth in Q1

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
SAN FRANCISCO, April 15 Yahoo Inc reported modest revenue growth in the first three months of the year, as the Internet company stemmed a long-running decline in its display ad business.
Revenue, excluding fees paid to partner websites, was $1.087 billion in the first quarter compared to $1.074 billion in the year ago period. The company said it earned $311.6 million in first quarter net income, or 29 cents a share.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015