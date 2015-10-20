版本:
Yahoo revenue falls 8.4 percent

Oct 20 Yahoo Inc reported an 8.4 percent drop in adjusted quarterly revenue, the latest setback for Marissa Mayer's efforts to turn around the company.

Yahoo reported a net profit attributable to the company of $76.3 million, or 8 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $6.77 billion, or $6.70 per share, a year earlier.

Last year's profit included proceeds of $6.3 billion, net of tax, from the sale shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Revenue, after deducting fees paid to partner websites, fell to $1.0 billion from $1.09 billion a year earlier. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

