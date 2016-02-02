Yahoo quarterly revenue falls 15 pct

Feb 2 Yahoo Inc reported a 15 percent fall in adjusted quarterly revenue as it struggles to keep its share of online search and display advertising in the face of tough competition from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google.

Yahoo's revenue - after deducting fees paid to partner websites - fell to $1.00 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.18 billion a year earlier.

Yahoo reported a loss of $4.43 billion, or $4.70 per share, in the quarter compared with a net income of $166.3 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Yahoo also said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, along with pursuing its reverse spin-off of its Internet business.

Chief Executive Marissa Mayer, who joined Yahoo in 2012 from Google, has been trying to revive the Internet pioneer's core media and online advertising business by spending heavily to draw more users to its websites. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru and Deborah M. Todd in San Francisco; Editing by Savio D'Souza)