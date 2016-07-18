Yahoo revenue rises 5.2 pct

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 18 Yahoo Inc reported a 5.2 percent rise in total quarterly revenue, a sign of strength in its troubled core Internet business it is auctioning off.
Yahoo's total revenue rose to $1.31 billion in the second quarter ended June 30 from $1.24 billion a year earlier.
After deducting fees paid to partner websites, revenue fell to $841.2 million from $1.04 billion.
Yahoo is in the process of auctioning off its core search and advertising business and reports suggested that a final bidder would be picked on July 18.
Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc are said to be in the running, as well as private equity firm TPG Capital and a consortium lead by Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert and backed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chairman Warren Buffett. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.