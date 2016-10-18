Yahoo revenue rises 6.5 pct

Oct 18 Yahoo Inc reported a 6.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, positive news for the beleaguered company whose deal to sell its core business to Verizon Communications Inc has been shaken by a massive data breach.

Verizon's general counsel said last week that the hack, which affected at least 500 million email accounts in 2014, could have a material impact, possibly allowing Verizon to withdraw from the $4.83 billion deal.

Yahoo's revenue rose to $1.31 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.23 billion a year earlier. After deducting fees paid to partner websites, revenue fell to $857.7 million from $1 billion.

Net income attributable to Yahoo rose to $162.8 million, or 17 cents per share, from $76.3 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Yahoo said on Friday it would not hold a call or webcast after the release of the results, citing the Verizon deal. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)