UPDATE 3-Yahoo profit beats Wall St, some analysts worry over effect of hack

By Deborah M. Todd
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 18 Yahoo Inc
reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit on
Tuesday, a boost for the beleaguered company whose deal to sell
its core business to Verizon Communications Inc has been
shaken by a massive data breach.
Verizon's general counsel said last week that the hack,
which affected at least 500 million email accounts in 2014,
could have a material impact, possibly allowing Verizon to
withdraw from the $4.83 billion deal.
Tuesday's results provided at least an initial indication
that the data breach has not led to a quick exodus of Yahoo
customers, as some had feared. Customer trends showed growth in
pageviews and email usage, Yahoo said.
Still, analysts were split on whether the results dispelled
doubts about the deal going through. Yahoo said in a filing with
securities regulators shortly before the breach was disclosed
that it knew of no cyber risks, raising questions about whether
Verizon was informed of the breach in a timely fashion.
JMP Securities analyst Ronald Josey said it was too early to
tell if the breach would cause lasting damage, and called
customer trends "encouraging."
"The message here is email and messaging is a very sticky
product and people want to get to their messages," said Josey.
But Fatemeh Khatibloo, a security analyst with Forrester
Research, said the uptick in pageviews and email usage could be
the result of "500 million people trying to figure out if
they're exposed."
Any loss of users in the future, lawsuits related to the
breach and a pending Federal Communications Commission vote that
could limit how telecommunications companies can use customer
data may encourage Verizon to try and back out of the deal, said
Khatibloo.
However, Scott Kessler, an analyst with CFRA Research, said
the fact that Yahoo did not see an immediate decline in users
was a sign the breach may not be a material adverse change that
would affect the Verizon deal.
"The bottom line here is from a fundamental operational and
financial perspective, it doesn't seem like much has changed at
the company over the last quarter," he said.
Legal experts have said Verizon would have to clear a high
hurdle to prove that the breach amounted to a material adverse
change that would allow it to pull out of the deal.
REVENUE CHALLENGES
Another positive sign for Yahoo was that revenue from Mavens
- the mobile, video, native and social advertising units that
Chief Executive Marissa Mayer touts as its emerging businesses -
rose 24.2 percent to $524 million.
Still, the business showed continuing declines in major
revenue categories. Gross search revenue fell 14.1 percent to
$752.5 million.
Total revenue rose 6.5 percent to $1.31 billion, just
beating the average analyst estimate of $1.30 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. But after deducting fees paid to
partner websites, revenue fell to $857.7 million from $1
billion.
Yahoo said on Friday it would not hold a call or webcast
after the release of the results, citing the Verizon deal.
Analysts at Needham & Co said in a note on Tuesday that
decision troubled them, given doubts cast over the Verizon deal
by the data hack, and they cut their rating on Yahoo to 'hold'
from 'buy'.
Yahoo's shares were up about 1.3 percent in extended trading
after the close on Tuesday.
For the third quarter ended Sept. 30, net income
attributable to Yahoo rose to $162.8 million, or 17 cents per
share, from $76.3 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding some items, the company earned 20 cents per share,
beating analysts' average estimate of 14 cents.
Verizon plans to combine Yahoo's search, email and messenger
assets as well as advertising technology tools with its AOL
unit, which it bought last year for $4.4 billion.
The deal would transform Yahoo into a holding company, with
a 15 percent stake in Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd and a 35.5 percent interest in Yahoo Japan
Corp as well as Yahoo's convertible notes, certain
minority investments and its non-core patents.
The deal is expected to close in early 2017, after which
Yahoo plans to change its name and become a publicly traded
investment company.
